Dil Raju, a hallmark of excellence

By | P Nagendra Kumar | Published: 9:20 pm 9:33 pm

The very name of Dil Raju today stands as a synonym to sure shot success as far as the making styles and the selection of stories are concerned. Every turn and twist of Dil Raju, in his travel of past 20 years as a matchless maker, spelled everlasting celebration at the very heart of Telugu film industry.

The twin traits of immaculate judgement and meticulous focus rendered a great amount of support to Dil Raju. Though Dil Raju initiated his journey in 1999 with Oke Okkadu, he demonstrated fabulous skill in gearing up the production of films.

The apparent result is 32 films in 16 years. On this momentous occasion, the star producer shared his joy and jubilation with the media. He said that it was a memorable journey. ‘’I am now contemplating to spread my experience to the new producers who are now upcoming.

Whoever is interested in associating with me, they will be with me right from the script level to the release level. I extend all the support to them to make sensible films like us. I welcome any producer with a good script,’’ he said in earnestness. Young directors Vamsi Paidipalli and Anil Ravipudi, along with other seniors, participated in the event.