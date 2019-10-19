Dil Raju and Krish join hands for Nootokka Jillala Andagaadu

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Popular film producer Dil Raju has joined hands with director Krish and roped in Avasarala Srinivas for his latest offering.Known for a string of successful movies that earned him the sobriquet of a ‘producer of hit films’, Dil Raju, apart from star actors and directors, is known for encouraging new talent in the form of actors and directors and converting them into success stories.

On Sri Venkateswara Creations and First Frame Entertainment banners, Dil Raju and Krish are presenting the movie. Laced with elements of entertainment, the new offering will have a compelling and different storyline, the team says.Ruhani Sharma joins Avasarala Srinivas in the lead for Nootokka Jillala Andagaadu. While Ram takes care of cinematography, Sweekar Agasthi will provide the music and the film unit assured on revealing more details about the movie in due course of time.

