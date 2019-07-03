Dil toh baccha hai ji

By | Published: 7:41 pm 8:36 pm

Ahead of a big battle, nothing matters more than some good old ‘dadi ki dua’. As cameras panned across the sea of blue at Edgbaston late Tuesday during the India Vs Bangladesh match, a sari-clad octogenarian was spotted rooting for India with unmatched enthusiasm. She said, “This is my team,” adding that the players “are like my kids”. Images of her blowing a yellow horn and throwing her hands up in the air, waving for the win, soon went viral on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The overnight celebrity was introduced by former captain Sourav Ganguly as Charulatha Patel, an 87-year-old who came to Birmingham in high spirits to watch Team India win. Shattering stereotypes that only the young can be passionate about sports, Charulatha said, “I have been watching cricket for the last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier, I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired, I watch it live.”

After India’s victory, the super fan then shared a special moment with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Captain Kohli also shared images of the fan moment and wrote, “She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number; passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one.”