Dildaar is where decor complements food

If you are someone who loves places with rustic ambience and pure Punjabi food, then Dildaar restaurant is where you need to visit sometime soon. Nestled in VIP Hills at Madhapur, it is a perfect venue for you and your gang to plan the next lunch or dinner at.

The restaurant was launched in September and is quite affordable. Hence, it would not burn holes in your pocket even if you are with a huge group of people. The most amazing part of the restaurant is that the interiors and the food complement each other. The place is quite quirky, with some of the walls left uncemented; and these brick walls make the restaurant look more like a rural set-up.

Talking about the menu, it has options available from starters to main course and beverages. Most of the dishes that you will see in the menu will tempt you to order, thanks to their fascinating name. Achari gobi, Dahi ke sholay, Kurkuri bharwan tikki, Murgh balochi, Langar wali dal, Dhaba dal, Tari wala dhaba mutton, to name a few, are from the list.

Apart from that, it has an extensive variety of Indian breads and rice. After you enjoy your favourite varieties of pulao, rotis, curries and dals, you can finish your meal with Special Patiala lassi.

Some of the regular dishes might not taste so great, so it would be better if you ask the friendly staff to recommend their bestselling dishes. The rice items are a better choice to order and among curries, try something else rather than the regular options available in paneer.

Well, you will definitely love the way they serve the food in a huge steel thali that can accommodate a variety of dishes. The average cost of the bill would be nearly Rs 800 to Rs 1,000.