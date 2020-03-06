Dileep Konatham wins PRCI’s Chanakya award

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Dileep Konatham, Director, Digital Media, Government of Telangana, has been conferred with the coveted Chanakya – Excellence in Digital Communication award given away by the Public Relations Council of India.

The award was presented by Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the Global Communication Conclave – PR Beyond 2020, organized by PRCI in Bengaluru on Friday. Dileep was selected for this award for his and his team’s work in promoting various initiatives of Telangana State Government on Digital Media platforms. The PRCI gives away Chanakya awards annually for media and communications professionals from corporate sector, public sector and government sector.

Responding to the award bestowed on him Dileep Konatham thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of Telangana in his current capacity as Director, Digital Media.

