Dilsukhnagar blast: Suspect produced before Hyderabad court

By | Published: 1:12 am

Hyderabad: A terror suspect, Shafiq Muzzabir, who was wanted in the 2002 Sai Baba temple blast case in Dilsukhnagar, was brought to the city from New Delhi by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and produced in a local court here after his arrest was recorded here on Monday afternoon.

The court remanded Muzzabir to judicial custody and he is presently lodged in the Chanchalguda prison. Muzzabir, who was in Yemen, was allegedly involved in the blast. As a Red Corner Notice was issued against him, the Interpol detained Muzzabir and deported him to New Delhi from Doha. The CID officials went to New Delhi and brought him to the city on Monday.

Officials said the blast took place in front of the Sai Baba temple on November 21, 2002. The accused used a scooter to place tiffin bombs and parked the vehicle near the temple. The Saroonagar police, under whose jurisdiction the temple comes, first booked a case but keeping in view the significance of the incident, the case was transferred to the CID. A senior official from CID has confirmed that Muzzabir was taken into custody in New Delhi after being deported from Doha.