Diluting green norms

Published: 12:43 am

The massive opposition to the provisions of the draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification 2020, proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is quite understandable. This is because the proposed new regulations seek to weaken the environmental laws and silence the affected communities. By reducing the ambit and stringency of the scrutiny of impact assessment, the proposed regulatory processes will prove detrimental to the environment. While the primary goal of the EIA Notification of 2006 was to prevent the adverse impacts of projects by requiring a clearance before construction/operations commence, the proposed notification allows the government to grant an ex post facto environmental clearance to projects that have commenced illegally without a clearance. The proposed regularisation mechanism is based on a similar amnesty scheme, which the Ministry introduced in 2017. There is an urgent need to overhaul the ecosystem related to environmental clearance. But, the Ministry’s proposal perpetuates the faults and weaknesses of the current EIA Notification 2006 and fails to acknowledge the grave ecological crises the country is facing. For instance, the EIA is not required for several categories of projects now, including inland waterways and hydroelectric power generation though they have the potential to destroy riverine and hill ecology. Ever since the draft notification was put in the public domain, over five lakh responses have come in, a majority of them from environmentalists, academics and civil society groups voicing concerns over the adverse impact of the proposed regulations on the ecologically fragile regions and the livelihood of the vulnerable people.

The government must heed to these concerns and take every section on board. The activities that “access, utilise and affect natural resources” fall under the Environmental Protection Act of 1986, of which the EIA is an integral part. The regulatory regime was framed as a social safeguard, recognising the fact that land sought by project developers could have economic and cultural significance for the communities. Over the years, there have been blatant attempts to dilute the EIA’s public consultation process in the name of fast-tracking development projects. Invariably, the people who are likely to be displaced are the poor and vulnerable who cannot travel a long distance between the proposed project site and the district headquarters for public hearings. The proposed amendments to the EIA have evoked severe criticism—justifiably so—because they amount to diluting the regulatory mechanism. The draft legitimises violations by developers who begin projects without obtaining due clearances. This is in clear violation of the Supreme Court’s guidelines. The Ministry must make sure that the final EIA draft strikes a fine balance between environment protection and imperatives of development, without adversely affecting the local communities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .