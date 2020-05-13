Diluting labour laws now is inhuman

By | Published: 13th May 2020 12:18 am

The predicament of the migrant labourers after the declaration of the lockdown with a notice of a mere four hours on March 25 will always remain a sad chapter in the contemporary Indian history along with the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Labour classes in the country are the worst sufferers in this pandemic. When the labourers are trying to reconcile drastically with the woes wrecked by the deadly virus, and compounded by the erratic response of the authorities, the governments at the Centre and in some States want to push them into deeper trouble by tightening and suspending labour laws.

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved an ordinance exempting businesses from the purview of almost all labour laws for the next three years in a bid to provide a fillip to investments affected by the novel Coronavirus in the State. The ordinances will become law only after it receives President’s assent. The Chief Ministers of UP and Madhya Pradesh have assumed that the Centre would approve such actions.

Drastic Changes

Apart from UP, MP and Gujarat, proposals to dilute or put labour laws in abeyance have been mooted by Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Haryana, Punjab and Tripura. The MP government has ordered drastic changes in the Factories Act, Contract Act and Industrial Disputes Act, allowing employers to hire or fire labourers at will and suspend dispute raising, and also permitting contractors to supply up to 49 persons as labourers without obtaining a licence. The Assam government has increased the working hours of workers from eight to 12.

All this means that the workers are to be treated as forced or bonded labour without any rights, for exploitation in the interest of capital without any guarantee of wages, social security, safety and healthcare. The AITUC, CITU and all other major trade unions, including the RSS-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, have opposed the suspension and dilution of the labour laws by these States.

With the economic crisis generated by the global pandemic, the interests of the working class are once again being sacrificed. It is somewhat absurd on the part of the government to impose strict restrictions on human movements and business activities when the number of COVID-19 infected patients was hardly hundred and then trying to revive the economy by lifting restrictions on business and human activities when the number of infected has dramatically increased to nearly 65,000 and deaths have crossed the 2,000-mark.

Everyone will support the efforts of the government to fight the economic crisis. However, it is unprincipled and vicious on the part of the governments to address this requirement by allowing sweeping exemptions from legal provisions for protecting workers and employees in industries and other establishments. Such exemptions can only be given during a ‘public emergency’, caused by war or external aggression.

On Agenda

Dilution of labour laws, which were achieved as a result of long struggles of the working classes of the country, in the name of simplification and labour reforms, is also a priority agenda of the BJP government at the Centre.

The Centre, which is pursuing a labour reform agenda through consolidated codes for wages, industrial relations and occupational safety, health and working conditions, is likely to support UP, MP and other States in their labour law suspension and dilution endeavour. It has been a long-standing agenda of the government to codify and consolidate labour laws to promote Ease of Doing Business in India. This has the potential to impact over 500 million workers across the country.

The exercise may be viewed largely as a consolidation of labour laws rather than truly a reform. While the government may have succeeded in combining laws relating to the same subject matter under one umbrella, the venture is unlikely to address the larger problems such as growing unemployment, skill shortage or the never-ending litigations.

The most egregious aspect of the country’s response to the pandemic was its inability to protect the most vulnerable sections of society, especially the working classes from its impact. While the country watches with horror the continuance of the collective misery of migrant workers, the attitude of the government towards working classes reminds us of the colonial rulers.

Death Sentence

The nation is now witnessing a second wave of the migrant workers taking to the road for their journey home after they have failed to go through the complexities of multiple registrations process and mandatory medical tests. Most of the States from where they hailed have refused to take them back.

The declaration of Karnataka government, after a meeting with prominent builders a few days ago, that it would not facilitate the travel of migrant workers back home on the ground that their labour was needed to restart the economy, was particularly appalling. BJP MP Tejasvi Surya defended the Karnataka government’s decision to cancel trains for migrant workers to return to their home States. We saw the same attitude of the Tamil Nadu government towards migrant labourers.

The labourers, in their desperation to just go back home, have risked walking, cycling thousands of kilometres defying the summer sun, police excesses, hunger and viral infections. They are dying of exasperation, hunger and ailments.

On May 8, a goods train mowed 16 of them between Jalna and Aurangabad while these workers fell asleep on the railway track out of exhaustion. Again on May 8, five migrant workers were killed and some 11 injured after the truck they were travelling overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. The labourers were on their way in a truck carrying mangoes to UP from Hyderabad.

Jean Drèze, the renowned economist, said that “the lockdown has been like a death sentence for the underprivileged”. He lamented that the “policies made to contain the pandemic have been made or influenced by a class of people who pay little or no attention to the consequences for the underprivileged.”

The labour market dynamic will drastically change in the country with the migrant labourers’ growing dilemma on returning to the host States for work. The industry will find it difficult to get labourers and the pressure on the home States of the migrant workers to find them jobs will further impact the dwindling economy.

(The author is a senior journalist from Assam)

