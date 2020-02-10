Dineout eyes global expansion

By | Published: 12:13 am 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Dining out and restaurant technology solutions platform, Dineout, which caters to four million diners a month through 40,000 restaurants in 20 cities, is foraying into several tier-2 cities in India as a part of its pan-India expansion as well as strengthening its overseas presence.

The company operates in overseas markets including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and Kenya. The company is live in these countries with B2B software with plans to roll out B2C software soon.

It plans to continue with this strategy with new markets that it will foray. The company is entering into strategic partnerships in global markets with local partners.

The Noida-based food-tech company, which raised $50 million so far, offers multiple B2B and B2C services that include Dineout Pay, Gourmet Passport, Torqus POS and InResto. Dineout provides solutions to 10,000 restaurant partners through its software as a service (SaaS) platform, offering 10 software modules including customer relationship management, billing, supply chain and feedback management.

Several five-star hotels in India are also using the company’s feedback management system while large cloud kitchens are using the supply chain software.

On the other hand, the company through its B2C vertical last year catered to 40 million diners resulting in cumulative savings of $200 million to them. The company, which forayed into Hyderabad five years ago, is seeing good traction. India as a market witnessed 5 billion diners who dined out in 2019 and this number is set to grow this year.

F&B tech support

Ankit Mehrotra, CEO & co-founder, Dineout, told Telangana Today, “We have emerged today as the largest F&B tech support system in India. Through B2B channel, we are processing about six million diners a month. And overall, we are seating about 10 million diners every month and this number is set to grow. We are not only catering to consumers, but also large corporates across banking, financial institutions, consulting, and other verticals.”

On partnerships and acquisitions, he added, “We have partnered with OYO and are working with aggregators such as MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. We have made acquisitions in the B2B space and are building in-depth consumer profiles on our platform. We are working with restaurants using millions of data points to help them create menus intelligently with the help of machine learning, and recommend consumers with interesting combos with the help of artificial intelligence.”

Restaurants are also able to use machine learning (ML) to simplify backend-processing and streamline their supply chain systems. Dineout has also integrated with Amazon through which restaurants are able to procure raw material and ingredients as per the inventory availability. ML is also helping restaurants to address pilferages.

Driving innovation

The company has made four acquisitions in the last three years. It acquired Gourmet Passport in the B2C space, and Torqus POS, InResto and Binge Digital in the B2B space. The company continues to look for acquiring food-tech companies, which are solving problems of the sector through innovation and can connect to consumers.

Mehrotra informed, Dineout is conducting trials on a new offering Dine-In across 50 restaurants in Delhi, which will be expanded to other markets pan-India. The Dine-In partner restaurants would have a QR code on the table for customers to browse through discounts through a digital menu.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter