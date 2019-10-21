Dino’s Vault, a delight for auto enthusiasts

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Dinesh Kumar Gunasekara, a.k.a Dino, of Dino’s Vault is a name to reckon with when it comes to vlogs and reviews on automobiles across various social media platforms. Be it Instagram or YouTube, the automobile content that Hyderabad-based Dino posts is right up there among the best in the business.

What started off as a persuasion of passion in automobiles while working as a QC for a Medical Transcription company, gradually shaped into a full-time job of sharing knowledge on motorcycles and cars, and ultimately leading to Dino being the social media influencer that he is today.Recollecting how it all started for him, the YouTuber says that he started making videos with an intention of sharing knowledge that he had acquired over the years on automobiles and safe riding.

“As a rookie rider, I did not have anyone to teach me stuff, to teach me not to pull off stunts on the roads. As a kid, I used to hero worship the youngster of my neighbourhood riding the Rx 100s, Rx 135s and pulling off stunts on their bikes. It was only after I saw one of those bhaiyas break his arm in a bid to pop a wheelie, that I realised that there is more responsibility in handling these powerful machines,” says Dino, adding that he wants to fill the void for the young riders of today.

Dinesh says that posting videos with automobile content gives him the opportunity to share his expertise along with an emphasis on safety and responsibility while riding with the rookie, wannabe riders, who, he says, have access to machines much more powerful than the ones back in the day.With a following of over half-a-million people on the internet, he says that he is accountable for the content he creates. He also tells us that the feeling of being accountable is the main reason for him to take YouTubing up as a full-time job.

His reviews and walkaround videos of cars and bikes are a huge hit on social media and compete with the big-wigs of the industry.Talking about the competition and challenges that he faces in bringing out videos of test rides and reviews, Dino says that quality content is always appreciated by YouTube. “Videos of good quality with good content, especially from channels that are run completely solo, are always backed by YouTube,” he says.

“Yes, it is difficult to compete with the bigwigs, with the kind of teams that they have. But, I’m a frequent and fast uploader with good content, which works wonders with the YouTube algorithm and that helps me keep up with my job,” he adds.Dino wraps up the conversation with an invaluable suggestion to young YouTubers.

He says that one should focus more on quality content rather than running behind money right from the word go and strongly believes that a YouTuber should be persistent with his/her content without getting disheartened. Now, take that for a word from a pro, who single-handedly made Dino’s Vault one of the most sought-after YouTube channels in India!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter