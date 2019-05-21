Dinosaurs come alive in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Come let us take you back a million years ago when dinosaurs roamed the earth and lived a life like never before and became extinct. This week, the city will be witness to the first animatronic dinosaur park ‘Dino World’. With life size moving dinosaurs, one can experience the feeling of walking with some of these giant creatures.

Kids and adults alike will have fun riding dinosaurs in this vast multi-acre dinosaur theme park. This unique concept is brought to you by city-based entrepreneurs Prashanth Motadoo, Abhinav Pamulaparthy and Sushanth Gourneni. The idea was conceived almost an year ago to bring a world class experience to the citizens. To make sure that the visitors get to experience these giants in a unique natural environment, this park has been set up in Abdullapurmet mandal, Banda Ravirala village.

Sharing his excitement over the park, seven-year-old Tulasi says, “Can’t wait to explore, learn and ride dinosaurs at the Dino World. Sarayu Vajra is eagerly looking forward to seeing the T-Rex there. “The T-Rex is my favourite dinosaur and I am going to celebrate my birthday at the Dino World with my friends and family,” says Sarayu. Kids will have fun at the unique Dino dig area where they can discover various dinosaur bones and have a splash in the kiddie pool later on.

Vedansh Jalagam who also owns a dino-themed costume says, “I can’t wait to learn new Dinosaur names and enjoy the rides. I am pretty sure it looks like Jurassic World. I am want to see the robotic Velociraptor.” Dino World is going to be inaugurated today by TRS working president KT Rama Rao.