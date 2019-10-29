Dip in eye injury cases this Diwali in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Close to 58 Diwali revellers, who sustained eye injuries while bursting fire crackers during festivities, visited Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehdipatnam for treatment between Sunday and Monday, according to hospital officials.

Out of the 58 patients, nearly nine were admitted and undergoing treatment while the rest were treated in outpatient wing of the hospital and discharged. Out of the nine persons, who were admitted, three patients underwent eye surgeries while the remaining are being medically managed.

“There is a definite improvement in the level of awareness about bursting fire crackers and the need to observe basic precautions. Last year, 12 persons needed corrective surgeries but this year there is a decline. However, there is a need to spread more awareness on the issue in the coming years,” said Superintendent, SD Eye Hospital, Dr V Rajalingam.

Anticipating a spurt in cases of eye injuries during Diwali celebrations, the hospital authorities had arranged an emergency medical team comprising of two Assistant Professors, one Senior Resident and four Junior Residents.

“The prognosis of the patients who have undergone corrective surgeries can only be ascertained after some time. Almost all of the patients were from the twin cities,” Superintendent said.

Till Monday morning, the hospital received 44 patients with eye injuries they had suffered while bursting fire crackers. By the evening, another 14 patients with eye injuries visited the hospital. In all, 9 patients are admitted out of which 3 have underwent wound repair surgeries while the rest are being medically managed.

