Dip in fatal road accidents in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Efforts of the Hyderabad Traffic Police to bring down fatal accidents appear to be yielding results with the number of deaths registering a decrease of 10 per cent in the first six months of the year compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

According to official statistics, 135 deaths were reported in the city in 2019 as compared to 150 deaths the previous year between January and June. There is a reduction of pedestrian deaths as well with 53 deaths in 2019 compared to 63 in 2018.

“Identification of 85 accident-prone areas and taking up road re-engineering works and other remedial measures has helped in bringing down the number of deaths in accidents. The foremost initiative of the Traffic Police is to reduce fatal and non-fatal road accidents,” said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar.

Apart from the already identified 85 black spots, another 50 new spots were identified and efforts were on to rectify them so as to further reduce accidents. “Equal emphasis is being given to pedestrian safety. Foot Over Bridges, foot path development, providing railings on central medians and putting up signages are a few measures,” he said.

The Traffic Police are holding regular convergence meetings with officials of various government departments such as National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Roads and Buildings, GHMC and HMDA towards improving road safety, Anil Kumar said.

Enforcement to control drunk driving too had helped in bringing down deaths. Till June this year, the Traffic Police booked 15,133 cases and filed 14,161 charge sheets. A total of 2,863 persons were convicted for drunk driving. “With the use of technology and high end gadgets, evidence based booking of violations is resulting in an increase in convictions as well,” he added.

Cops act tough against number plate tampering

The Traffic police are now registering criminal cases against those tampering with vehicle number plates. So far, the police have booked around eight criminal cases in the city. “Tampering vehicle number plates amounts to cheating and now we are getting FIRs registered under Indian Penal Code sections against owners of vehicles,” said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar.

Police found that some vehicle owners were tampering with number plates with criminal intentions. “In one case, we found the owner of the vehicle had a different vehicle number while the Registration Certificate had something else,” he said, adding that under the Motor Vehicles Act, the police had registered 63,225 cases for improper/wrong number plates in the city in the last six months. This was 28,944 in the corresponding period last year.

Less traffic on Nampally-LB Nagar route

With the advent of Metro Rail on the Nampally-LB Nagar route, a study found a 10 per cent dip in the traffic volume on the road, according to Anil Kumar. “Our study found that there is a decrease in the number of auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers on the Metro Rail route from Nampally to L B Nagar. It might be because people are preferring the Metro over other means of transport,” he said.

Clear pending challans, violators told

The Additional Commissioner (Traffic) has asked motorists to clear pending challans before the police seize their vehicles and produced the same before court. Anil Kumar said a two-member special team was formed by the traffic police to identify vehicles with pending challans. “The team is calling up vehicle owners over phone and informing about pending challans. If they do not pay up even then, our personnel will detain the vehicle,” he said.

