‘Direct BHEL to complete Yadadri plant’

Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: TRS MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of delay in construction of Yadadri Thermal Power Plant by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in the State and urged the Centre to issue necessary orders to the company to expedite the works. He also sought allocation of coal blocks for the power plant from Mandikini coal mines in Odisha in addition to coal blocks allocated from Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the State.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Lingaiah Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up construction of the Rs 35,000 crore power project, to generate 4,000 MW to meet future needs of the State. The State government made all arrangements for speedy completion of the project to bring it into operation and handed over the construction works on nomination basis to help BHEL, a public sector company.

“But the BHEL has been delaying the works due to sheer negligence. The Centre must direct the authorities concerned to expedite the works and also allocate additional coal blocks from Mandakini coal mines in Odisha,” he said.

