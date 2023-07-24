Monday, Jul 24, 2023
Hyderabad
Telangana
Andhra Pradesh
India
World
Entertainment
Science and Tech
Sport
Business
NRI
View Point
cartoon
Columns
Reviews
Education Today
Property
Videos
Lifestyle
Rewind
Scenic waterfalls of erstwhile Adilabad district comes alive, beckon nature lovers
Birthday gift: Sangareddy leaf artist carves KTR’s portrait on fig leaf
Ali extends birthday wishes to KTR, takes part in GIC
Harish Rao joins garbage collection drive in Siddipet
SC agrees to hear Mosque panel’s plea at 2 PM, instructs no invasive work at Gyanvapi premises
BRS, Opposition parties stick to demand for discussion on Manipur; Parliament adjourned
Mancherial, Adilabad see light to moderate rains
NTPC Telangana’s first 800MW unit performs to full capacity
Cops stand guard after tomato lorry turns turtle in Asifabad
Mysore Pak ranks among world’s top 50 best street food sweets
ISRO to launch seven Singaporean satellites
CM KCR decides to abolish VRA system entirely
CM KCR approves Rs 1 lakh financial aid for minorities in Telangana
IMD issues yellow alert for districts in TS, forecasts light to moderate rains in Hyderabad this week
Hyderabad: Once people enter this house, they are the owners
Elon Musk considers replacing Twitter’s iconic birdie logo
Latest News
Elephant trial for Bibi-ka-Alam procession ahead of Muharram in Hyderabad
2 mins ago
PM should make statement on Manipur situation, MPs have valid demand: Former J-K guv Malik
3 mins ago
China plans Zebrafish space mission to investigate astronauts’ bone loss
5 mins ago
Thailand: Pita may be renominated for Prime Minister’s post
8 mins ago
Subsidised tomatoes now available online through ONDC
12 mins ago
Hyderabad
Elephant trial for Bibi-ka-Alam procession ahead of Muharram in Hyderabad
MLRIT launches tech entrepreneurship program focused on drones
Hyderabad: Six organs of 16-year-old girl donated
IIT-H student’s cell phone tracked in Vizag
Scenic waterfalls of erstwhile Adilabad district comes alive, beckon nature lovers
Manipur violence: UoH professor moves SC against summons issued by Imphal court
“Restaurant on Wheels” started at Kacheguda railway station
AST Space Mobile Opens Space Technology Development Centre in Hyderabad
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences reschedules exams
Ali extends birthday wishes to KTR, takes part in GIC
IIT Hyderabad student reported missing
Telangana Rains: Krishna basin projects receives much awaited inflows
Hyderabad: One killed, another injured after hitting parapet wall of Biodiversity flyover
Hyderabad: Man ends life by throwing himself under moving RTC bus
Cartoon
Cartoon: July 24, 2023
India
PM should make statement on Manipur situation, MPs have valid demand: Former J-K guv Malik
3 mins ago
Subsidised tomatoes now available online through ONDC
12 mins ago
UP: CM Adityanath calls for protection of religious places
15 mins ago
MNS workers ransack Nashik toll plaza after Raj Thackeray’s son is stopped; 8 arrested
18 mins ago
SEBI working on instant settlement of stock market transactions
23 mins ago
Education Today
Student transfers now go online in Telangana
1 month ago
JEE Advanced results to be out on June 18
2 months ago
MANUU to conduct entrance test on June 20, 21, 22
2 months ago
TS ICET 2023 results to be released on June 20
2 months ago
web stories
Gold prices in Hyderabad reach Rs 60,000
Congress policy is insulting farmers, says KT Rama Rao
GHMC Food Street, now a mini DLF
Cardiovascular diseases: Rising economic burden on world
Cabinet Approves Digital Personal Data Protection Bill
Ambati Rayudu withdraws from inaugural season of Major League Cricket
Telangana
Khammam: Charity programmes, blood donation camps mark KTR’s birthday
KTR b’day: Tomatoes distributed to poor people in Warangal
Telangana: Shepherd drowns while rescuing ox in Asifabad
Naturopathy Research Centre launched in Hanamkonda
Seven-year old girl dies of snake bite in Nirmal
Forged Osmania University degree lands NRI in Saudi jail
Editorials
Editorial: Wage war on hunger
19 hours ago
Editorial: Betraying people’s trust
3 days ago
Editorial: The indelible scar
4 days ago
Editorial: Man of the Masses
5 days ago
Sports
Impressive win for Future Kids School at Keystone Basketball League
ISSF Junior World Championship: Kamaljeet helps India win 2 more gold medals on final day
Deodhar Trophy: Panchal guides West Zone to comfortable nine-wicket victory over North East
Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for Kylian Mbappe
Deodhar Trophy: Rinku’s half-century goes in vain as East records easy six-wicket win vs Central
Fatigue forces Novak Djokovic to withdraw from Toronto Masters event
Andhra Pradesh
AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy affirms Amaravati for all
53 mins ago
Two fans of actor Surya die of electrocution while installing his banner in Andhra Pradesh
13 hours ago
Bro trailer launch: Pawan Kalyan’s fans go berserk, break glass panes at Jagadamba theatre
23 hours ago
MP Bose criticises minister Venu
1 day ago
2 students electrocuted in AP
1 day ago
Andhra Pradesh:Woman beats daughter to death in Visakhapatnam
1 day ago
Youth in Hyderabad tragically takes own life following cricket betting losses
1 day ago
Videos
News Today: Kalki 2898 AD, Messi Debut Goal For Inter Miami, Massive Protests In Manipur, And Others
How Oppenheimer Is Connected To The Bhagavad Gita | Christopher Nolan
BRO Trailer Launch Event – Live | Pawan Kalyan | Sai Dharam Tej | Trivikram | Samuthirakani | Thaman
Telangana Today Exclusive Interview With B.N. Reddy, Components Supplier To Chandrayaan-3 | ISRO
Manipur Violence: Opposition Parties Slam Central Government | Modi Government Failure In Manipur
Chemical Cocktails Invented To Reverse Our Age In A Week | Research On Human Reverse Aging
News Today: KCR About Telangana Development, Black Bucks In Sangareddy, Finger-Prick Blood Test, And Others
What Telangana Does Today, India Does Tomorrow: KTR | Telangana Development
Allu Arjun Lauds Vaishnavi Chaitanya | Baby Movie Appreciation Meet | Tollywood | Telangana Today
GHMC Food Street In Masab Tank Now Offers The Best Street Food In Hyderabad | Hyderabad Street Food
Entertainment
Ameesha reveals flip side on having a blockbuster like ‘Gadar’ in filmography
Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023 to bestow an honor upon Kartik Aaryan
‘Sammohanuda’, second single from ‘Rules Ranjann’, is a sizzling, sensual melody
Varun Tej releases an action-packed teaser for ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’
ZEE5 welcomes Thiruveer on board for intense action spy thriller ‘Mission Tashafi’
Amitabh Bachchan begins preparations for ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15
Business
SEBI working on instant settlement of stock market transactions
23 mins ago
Coffee Day shares down 19% after subsidiary admitted for insolvency by NCLT
26 mins ago
Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade
7 hours ago
Sensex declines 114.27 points to 66,569.99 in early trade
8 hours ago
Gadgets
5G, Cloud to help India gaming market reach $8.6 bn by 2027
Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report
HP’s new gaming laptops to start from below Rs 60K
Apple Vision Pro to restrict camera access for third party apps
Flipkart Big Saving Days: Grab iPhone 13 for Rs 58,999
Apple unveils a $3,500 headset as it wades into the world of virtual reality
ViewPoint
Opinion: What tribal women want
19 hours ago
Opinion: Trudeau, India’s bête noire?
3 days ago
Opinion: Embrace generational diversity
1 hour ago
Opinion: The recall of the wild
5 days ago
Opinion: Morality and Constitution
6 days ago
Opinion: Pakistan pays high price for CPEC
7 days ago
Opinion: Go local to save biodiversity
1 week ago
Science & Technology
Report: Half of healthcare professionals embrace AI in clinical practice
Twitter changes its bird logo to X officially
Google Assistant likely to introduce Webpage Summarization feature soon
Microsoft trials enhanced Phishing Protection feature in Windows 11
Is the current temperature hotter than at any point in the past 100,000 years?
WhatsApp embraces landscape mode for video calls on ios
World
China plans Zebrafish space mission to investigate astronauts’ bone loss
5 mins ago
Thailand: Pita may be renominated for Prime Minister’s post
8 mins ago
Ukraine launched drone attack on Moscow, Crimea: Russia
27 mins ago
Pak Supreme Court bars authorities from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer murder case till Aug 9
38 mins ago
