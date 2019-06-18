Director General EME pays homage to martyrs

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General KK Aggarwal, Director General EME and Senior Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME on Tuesday visited 1EME Centre, Secunderabad. A wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Centre War Memorial on the occasion.

Aggarwal and Brigadier Sandeep Bhalla, Commandant, 1EME Centre laid wreaths to pay homage to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives to uphold the honour and pride of the country, according to a press release.

The Central Parade Ground of 1EME Centre, Secunderabad wore a spectacular look with traditional military regalia. The guard was led by Captain Ayush Jasrotia in which a contingent comprising of two JCOs and 50 other ranks participated. The contingent marched with fervour and pride to the martial music played by the military band of 1EME Centre. While inspecting the Guard, the General Officer appreciated all ranks for the exceptional standards of drill, turnout and military bearing.

The Corps of EME find a special mention in the Armed Forces for providing technical support towards seamless sustenance of equipment and machinery of the Indian Army, the release said.

