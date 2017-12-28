Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s next to roll from January

Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi have been roped in for the lead characters and the film features the music of Vishal Chandrasekhar.

By Author   |   Published: 28th Dec 2017   2:04 pm
Hanu Raghavapudi.
Director Hanu Raghavapudi.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who impressed the audience earlier this year with ‘LIE’, is all set for his next one, this time with an intense and interesting love drama.

According to a latest update from the tinsel town circles, Hanu Raghavapudi is gearing up to kick-start the shoot for new movie in January. Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi have been roped in for the lead characters.

Sai Pallavi has recently bagged a blockbuster in the form of ‘MCA’ while Sharwanand scored a hit with ‘Mahanubhavudu’ this year. Reportedly, in this yet-to-be titled film, Sharwanand will be seen in a rugged look.

On the other side, the movie which had its formal launching ceremony in November is going to have the tunes of Vishal Chandrasekhar.


Find your dream life partner on Telugu Matrimony - Register FREE!