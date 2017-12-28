Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s next to roll from January

By | Published: 2:04 pm

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who impressed the audience earlier this year with ‘LIE’, is all set for his next one, this time with an intense and interesting love drama.

According to a latest update from the tinsel town circles, Hanu Raghavapudi is gearing up to kick-start the shoot for new movie in January. Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi have been roped in for the lead characters.

Sai Pallavi has recently bagged a blockbuster in the form of ‘MCA’ while Sharwanand scored a hit with ‘Mahanubhavudu’ this year. Reportedly, in this yet-to-be titled film, Sharwanand will be seen in a rugged look.

On the other side, the movie which had its formal launching ceremony in November is going to have the tunes of Vishal Chandrasekhar.