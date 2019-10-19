Director Prabhakar to be back with Thupaki Ramudu

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Director T Prabhakar known for his superhit films such as Rendilla Pujari with Suman and Nagma and Kishkinda Kanda with a large set of comedians, is now geared up for his second innings.

Prabhakar is set to stage a comeback with his latest outing Thupaki Ramudu with Bittiri Satti as the lead. Though the release date is not yet revealed, the film has been gathering buzz in view of Bittiri’s widespread popularity as a television star.

On the long gap of more than two decades, Prabhakar said many factors contributed to his sabbatical from the tinsel world, a major reason being the search for a story that suited his taste. “After a long search, I could come across a story of my choice. And I am so impressed by Ravi (Bittiri Satti) who rose to such levels of popularity to entertain all sections of audiences that I decided to go for the sets once again,” he says.

Describing himself as a director who never wants to compromise for each and everything and play to other’s interest, Prabhakar says, “I can vouch that Thupaki Ramudu will certainly entertain everybody irrespective of age group, and mass and class alike.”

Bittiri Satti is believed to have pinned all his hopes on this movie to make it big as a hero. And some of the producers are said to be seeking his dates to make films if Thupaki Ramudu makes an impact at the box office at least to some extent.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter