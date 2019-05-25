Director Teja, setting a trend with simple stories

By | Published: 9:31 pm 9:43 pm

Undoubtedly, director Teja is on every Telugu film aficionado’s list of Telugu film greats. He is known nearly as much for his super hits as for his box-office disasters, for his creativity as well as his aggression on sets. In an exclusive chat with Tabloid Today, Teja opens up about his philosophy, choices, tastes and films, and, importantly, the rags to riches story, although he disagrees saying, “I am not rich yet”.

Following the release of his movie Sita, Teja says his next movie depends on the response of Sita. “Then, I would decide whether I have to work out on another project or pack my bag for the day,” he laughs. Calling himself a ‘weirdo’, Teja says he doesn’t follow a regular template or a set standard when it comes to making films. “I have my own format of imagining a story. I just follow my heart. This is why I hesitate to do films with stars. I don’t think I have enough fans as much as Ram Gopal Varma or any other prominent director in Telugu cinema industry,” he says.

Aggressiveness on sets

Teja says some people could not understand the reason behind his rants and the usual outbursts he makes on the sets. “I imagine a scene when I am at work and all of a sudden, some technician comes and greets me “good morning sir” while I am still at it. This always annoys me a lot. So, I would shout ‘good morning’ and tell them not to disturb me anymore. People who understand my logic will have good terms with me; otherwise, I am an enemy,” he says.

Filmmaking, a myth

Calling filmmaking a myth, the maverick director says a filmmaker should be able to maintain composure and attain desired results with ease and knack. “Scripts are usually susceptible to change due to various factors and, often, changes happen unknowingly. It may happen due to wrong casting, location, amateur acting, unprofessional cameraman, wrong costumes or bad light. When pressure builds up, director loses his cool and focus shifts towards the problem. This is how a director faces a series of flops, and I am not an exception,” he smiles.

Childhood

Born as Dharma Teja Jasti in Chennai, he had to endure the pain of losing both his parents at the young age of four. “My elder sister was six, and younger one was just two. We were divided and nursed by our relatives. I never knew the roots of my father nor I made any effort to know about my Telugu nativity. He used to export mica and human hair to Japan and Korea. I was a school dropout (class 4). I’ve never been to college except to sell ganja a couple of times,” he shares recalling his past.

The ordeals that Teja had faced have changed, rather shaped his character in the latter part of his adolescence. “It was much later, after I met Ram Gopal Varma, that I started reading books. James Hadley Chase, David Baldacci, John Grisham, and Sidney Sheldon series I have read so far,” he adds.

“If I can recall, my father was the first person who influenced me. One day, we were in Cuttack, about to catch the train Howrah Mail to Chennai. It was four hours late. He had to file a tender in Chennai the next day. He bought a biryani thali and half-litre liquor, and handed it to loco pilot asking him to rush to Madras by 5 am. I liked his intelligence. A few people have influenced me at different stages of my life. I like Ramu (RGV) for the way he converses with people. I like Aamir Khan’s approach to cinema, Mahesh Bhatt’s style and direction, Ramoji Rao’s method of business,” he says.

Debut film

Teja had broken into the scene of Telugu cinema with his debut movie Chitram starring Uday Kiran and Reema Sen in 2000. When top directors were dealing with scripts that involved high budget, Teja chose to shoot his movie in Ramoji Film City with a paltry budget of Rs 40 lakh. The movie set the trend of college campus romance stories in the years to follow.

A family man

Married to Srivalli Teja, the director has two sons and a daughter. Unfortunately, “due to faulty medical procedure”, he lost his younger son Aurov Teja to cerebral palsy, in 2011. Teja’s elder son Amitov Teja is currently being trained in Muay Thai boxing in Thailand. Daughter Aila is pursuing music and business in Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA. “My in-laws are from Nellore and both my sisters are into managing businesses in Chennai. I don’t visit Chennai often,” he says.

Teja loves to watch, talk and debate nothing other than cinema. “I love to watch comedy, romance, and action thrillers. Terminator 2 and Titanic are my favourites. I hate horror genre,” he says.

The director had never dreamt of leading a luxurious life during his struggling phase. “All that struggle was for a day’s meal, proper sleep and shelter. When I first started my job, I was hired to design posters for Nagarjuna starrer Shiva. Venkat Akkineni was the one who encouraged me. RGV shamed my career as cinematographer. Ramoji Rao turned me into a director,” he says.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.