Director Vikram may bag RamCharan’s next flick

By | Published: 9:01 pm

With the Rajamouli’s upcoming movie RRR is on the fast pace of shooting, actor Ram Charan is of late found to be fully engaged with an exclusive role.

Until recent past, he was head over heels with production and the promotion of his father Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. After spending a busy schedule, Ram Charan is said to be back with regular programming of listening new stories from various directors.

Director Vikram who earned a special image for very intriguing plots and curious screenplays, sources say, presented a new narrative before Ram Charan.

Grapevine has it that Ram Charan is learnt to gave impressed with the Vikram’s script. Even in the past also, there was a widespread talk about thick possibility of Vikram teaming up with Ram Charan.

Reasons best known to them, the project did not come to any conclusion. Regardless of his fresh debacle at the box office with Nani’s Gang-leader, Charan seemed to have entertained the skilful style of Vikram in plotting out the gripping storylines like Manam and 24.

Hopefully, Vikram’s project may take off after once the portion of Charan in RRR gets over, sources said. In such case, it is widely discussed about where the other projects fall that were agreed upon in principle.

Of course, what wins the heart of a hero is always the energy the story can exude. How best Vikram can plot RamCharan out to wed with his project is yet to be seen.