Director VV Vinayak turns hero with Seenayya

By | Published: 9:10 pm

“One day I could grow as a producer with the cooperation of VV Vinayak. Today, I gained the opportunity to introduce him as a hero. I strongly believe that every director is capable of becoming an actor since they have the skill to shape up a character and mould the actor accordingly,” Dil Raju said.

The introduction film of VV Vinayak as hero, Seenayya was launched on Wednesday in Annapurna Studios in the presence of many celebrities from Telugu film industry. Dil Raju, on this occasion, said that he was confidently introducing Vinayak as the hero thanks to the strong script given by director Narasimha Rao.

Raju appreciated the director for a realistic story that had all the fitting elements to be a commercial film. Director-turned-hero Vinayak expressed happiness on emerging as a hero through a successful producer like Dil Raju. He said that the offer from Dil Raju just came to him like a shocking surprise.

“One day Rajanna came to me before a pilgrimage to Tirupati and announced that he planned a script for me as a hero. I was confused. Of course, he is known for his sudden decisions. Then I heard the story from Narasimha Rao. It was like a biopic of somebody. Mine was a very good and solid character which has various shades of emotions.

After I decided to portray the role, I started losing weight and am in full preparation to happily go for the shoot,” Vinayak shared. Director Narasimha Rao said that he is hopeful of making an impressive film. Shirish Reddy, Bellamkonda Suresh, Gemini Kiran, BVSN Prasad, along with directors of the day — Koratala Siva, Sukumar, legendary director K Raghavendra Rao also graced the occasion.

