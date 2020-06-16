Director VV Vinayak unveils album ‘Corona Rakkasi’ to raise awareness

By | Published: 4:42 pm

Prominent Telugu director VV Vinayak on Tuesday unveiled the album titled Corona Rakkasi here in the city. This is one among the numerous songs and albums so far released by various artistes and singers in Tollywood since the lockdown period.

Corona Rakkasi is aimed at raising awareness among the general public. “People are being frightened over the pandemic and the rate at which the cases are rising each day. It’s not the time to fear, it’s time to take proper precautions. It is time to show some humanity. People who are economically well-off should help people who are under financial stress. This is an album to raise an awareness among the public,” VV Vinayak said while appreciating the singers and those who collaborated in bringing out the album in Telugu.

Emerging director Babji penned the lyrics to the song while singer Lakshman Pudi rendered his voice. Music director Prem composed the music. Speaking during the launch event, Babji said it is the responsibility of artistes in the industry to respond over such eventuality. And this responsibility prompted us to bring something creative to reach out to masses, he added.

