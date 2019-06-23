Directors turn actors in Sundeep Kishan’s next

By | Published: 8:39 pm 8:40 pm

Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, an emotional horror entertainer, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role will also witness director Vi Anand, Tamil filmmaker Karthick Naren and actor Malavika Nair among the cast. All three will be seen in guest roles in the horror flick. Directed by Caarthick Raaju, the movie is being produced by Venkatadri Talkies (Production No.1) in association with V Studios and Vista Dream Merchants. Anya Singh is the female lead. Vi Anand is also currently working on Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s next titled Disco Raja. Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene’s post-production works are in full swing. The makers are banking on its high technical values and background music. Producers Daya Pannem, Sundeep Kishan and Viji Subramanian are bankrolling the movie which is being presented by AK Entertainment’s Anil Sunkara. Characters include Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Pragathi. Music is being composed by SS Thaman, while cinematography is from Pramod Varma.