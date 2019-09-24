Directors wanted to see my cleavage: Surveen

By | Published: 5:39 pm

The Sacred Games actor has opened up about casting couch. She said there was a time when director wanted to see how her cleavage looked, and another one was interested in her thighs. Surveen made her successful debut in the television industry with Ekta Kapoor’s show Kahiin To Hoga, which she calls a cakewalk. She went on to act in smaller projects. She was also seen in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films apart from Bollywood movies.

The Hate Story 2 actor had to face the casting couch five times – thrice in South film industry and twice in Bollywood. “A director wanted to see how my cleavage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked,” Surveen said.

She also revealed that there was a time when she was called overweight. “I went to give this audition and the person told me, ‘You are overweight’. I was just 56 kilos and I thought the person needed glasses,” she quipped.

Her experience in TV didn’t make it easy for her either. “Yes, there was a time when people told me you are overexposed because of television. For some time, I tried to hide it from producers and tell them I did TV only for a year, but I realised later that ‘Why am I doing this?’ Isn’t it going to be easier for a team to get someone who already knows how to do their lines?,” she said.

However, she has been seen in films with a message like Ugly, Parched and 24, etc. In 2018, she was seen in web series Haq Se. She got married to Akshay Thakker in 2015 in Italy and made the announcement about her wedding two years later via Twitter.