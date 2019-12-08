By | Published: 3:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) on the campus earlier this week. The PwD Cell at MANUU organised a public lecture “Leaving No One Behind” to mark the occasion.

Radhika Rasthogi, IAS, Deputy Director General, National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayath Raj, Rajendernagar, while delivering the lecture said that disability is not an obstacle in the path of development.

Giving examples of Stephen Hawking and Arunima, she said that defferently-abled persons have done such big things that even normal persons could not match them.

She also spoke about various schemes run by the government that could give them disabled the right to live a dignified life if implemented properly.

Prof. Ayub Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor, MANUU in his presidential remarks emphasised on the provision of equal facilities and opportunities for the disabled so that they should not underrate themselves in any field. Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar also spoke on the occasion. A slogan writing competition was also organised for students. Thirty one students participated. Prizes were awarded to the three winners and consolation prizes were given to other participants.