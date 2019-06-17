Disappointed Pakistani fans share hilarious memes on everything team Pakistan did wrong

By | Published: 12:32 am

India-Pakistan’s ad rivalry came to a halt as the much-anticipated match began and the focus shifted to something much more important – team Pakistan letting fans down for the seventh time in three decades.

Between #PakVsIndia and #CongratulationsIndia, many memes and hilarious transpired, especially from the other side of the border.

While ‘Tip tip barsa pani’ could not become the World Cup anthem this year, poor performance from the Pakistani team had fans wishing rain could stop the battering on field. Turning the defeat into self-deprecating humour, the Green team took to Twitter to post funny and relatable memes and subtle pooh poohs aimed at the team back home.

Digs and gags aside, full marks are due for memes that used Sarfaraz’s yawn, broken TVs and far-from-fit player comparison at their creative best, showing us that Pakistan can take a joke while making one.

