Disappointing remix version

By | Published: 4:30 pm

Singer Mohit Chauhan says there was no point for the recreated version of Masakali to be named after the original as it doesn’t even sound like the track he sang for Delhi 6. The original track was penned by Prasoon Joshi and scored by AR Rahman for the 2009 film, starring Abhishek Bachchan-Sonam Kapoor starrer.

“I heard the song. But it doesn’t sound like Masakali. So they could’ve called it something else. But to say it’s Masakali and then ride on the name of the song to make something else… If you make a new Sholay and then add anything to it, it ruins the experience of the original,” Mohit said.

On Wednesday, Bhushan Kumar’s T-series launched the remix of the song, dubbed Masakali 2.0, from composer Tanishq Bagchi and singers Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. The remix has not gone down well with fans and the original creative team behind the song with both Rahman and Joshi expressing their disappointment.

The singer said Masakali is an iconic song and its recreation will naturally affect the creative team.”It got instant recognition. So it feels bad. Rahman sir is a quiet person, he doesn’t say much but he’s been also showing his disapproval, even Prasoon has been talking about it.

And from what I came across on social media, even people aren’t really liking it,” the singer said, adding, too many remixes were being done today, with people piggy-backing on the popularity of originals.

“Music comes from the heart, creativity should be retained. It’s my request to music companies to promote originality. We have a lot of talented composers here. That sentiment needs to be built up, to work on more original music and stories,” he added.