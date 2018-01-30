Disburse crop loans on time, Pocharam tells bankers

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Nizamabad: Bankers should approve crops loans in time to facilitate farmers take up cultivation for rabi season besides preventing them from approaching moneylenders, said Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

He said 76 per cent of the loans were issued and urged the bankers to clear the remaining applications.

The Minister on Tuesday participated in District Level Review and Consultative Committee (DLRC) meeting, along with Whip Gampa Goverdhan, held at Kamareddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Pocharam said in the 2017-18 financial year, Around Rs 209 crore were disbursed into the bank accounts of 22,388 farmers and the overall target is yet to be achieved.

Pocharam said banks should distribute the loans through BC, SC, ST, Minorities Corporations and complete the distribution process by February 15. He also insurance companies to motivate farmers to pay their crop insurance premium.

The Minister said the State government was committed to the welfare of and was introducing farmers incentive program from May 1. He also requested bankers to open new branches where ever bank services are required.

Gampa Goverdhan, Telangana Government Whip, said bankers should ensure transparency while sanctioning loans to SCs, STs and others categories. Yellareddy MLA Y Ravinder Reddy said the government should take action against bankers who were neglecting the issue of loans.

ZP Chairman D Raju, District Collector Dr Satyanarayana, JC Sattaiah, Lead Bank Manager Shivaramakrishna and others participated.