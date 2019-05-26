Discarded fishing nets pose threat to birds in Sangareddy

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Sangareddy: Forest Department officials and members of the Hyderabad Birding Pals have called upon villagers living around Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary to join hands with them to protect birds.

Addressing farmers and fishermen of Angadipet and Kalpagur villages, during a programme organised by the department to sensitise the locals on conservation of birds, Divisional Forest Officer, K Venkateshwarlu appealed to the fishermen community to dispose the fishing nets properly and not in lakes or in Manjeera reserovir since many birds were getting trapped in discarded nets.

Explaining about the importance of making Manjeera and other lakes around it free from discarded fishing nets, the DFO said that Manjeera Wildlife Sanctuary is home to over 280 bird species. Since they aim to develop the sanctuary into a sought after bird-watching destination near Hyderabad, Venkateshwarlu said residents of Kalpagur and Angadipet villages stand to benefit from direct and direct employment opportunities created by the initiative.

Hyderabad Birding Pals’ Harikrishna Adepu said participation of locals is very important to protect Manjeera’s bio-diversity. Since they do live very close to the place, Harikrishna urged them not to harm the birds in any way. The villagers assured to work closely with the Forest Department and HBP for conservation of birds. Earlier, members of HBP removed the discarded fishing nets in and around Manjeera.

Forest Range Officer, Sham Kumar, G Saillu of Telangana Bio-diversity Board, Phankrishna Raavi, Balakrishna Marar, RK Balaji, Kishore Bakshi, and Aravind of HBP were present.

