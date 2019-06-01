Disciplinary action against 13 doctors of Bhadrachalam Area Hospital

By | Published: 8:51 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Two government doctors were suspended and the services of a doctor on contract was terminated as part of disciplinary action initiated against the medical staff at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital.

The action was taken by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Special Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari following a recent complaint by Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer VP Gautham against the erring medical staff after his recent inspection of the hospital.

The hospital in-charge Superintendent Dr Devaraj, general surgeon Dr M Ramakrishna were suspended while Dr Ramesh Chandra, serving on contract basis was removed from the service, informed the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad senior Programme Officer Dr Ashok Kumar here on Saturday.

Similarly show-cause notices were issued to ten doctors for their unauthorised absence from duties for the past few months. A fourth class employee was suspended and three outsourcing employees were removed from services.

Dr Ashok Kumar directed concerned officials to issue a memo to the hospital diet contractor for failing to maintain quality in the food supplied to the patients. A senior doctor Koti Reddy was appointed as the hospital superintendent, besides appointing 15 nurses on deputation from other hospitals.

