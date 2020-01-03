Disciplinary action against cops who thrashed youth in Rajanna-Sircilla

By | Published: 1:03 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Disciplinary action was taken against the police personnel who attacked youth indiscriminately on December 31 night. Superintendent of Police, Rahul Hegde on Thursday issued orders by attaching four cops including two sub-inspectors to headquarters following the criticism from various quarters over the act of police. Sub-Inspector Ramesh and Sudhakar, constable Satyanarayana and a home guard have been attached to headquarters.

It may be recalled here that police patrolling in Chandanagar areas thrashed youths. Besides thrashing with lathies, policemen were seen kicking the youths indiscriminately. The video of cops thrashing youths went viral on various social media platforms.

