Disciplined by school admin, 2 KGBV girls attempt suicide in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Nagarkurnool: Two girl students attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming poison after they were disciplined by the hostel administration for going out without taking permission from the special officer of the school on Monday.

The incident which happened at Balmur Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) on Tuesday came to light on Wednesday. A student from Balmur mandal and another girl from Kollapur mandal had on Monday gone out of the KGBV campus without taking permission from the special officer of the school. When they returned to school, the administration took them to task and disciplined them.

Depressed over the disciplinary action, the girls went out of the campus once again to the outskirts of a village in Kollapur mandal on Tuesday and drank poison they carried with them.

Some villagers who noticed the girls in serious condition recognized one of them as a native of the village. They shifted the girls to Kollapur government hospital, from where they were again shifted to Nagarkurnool government hospital, as their condition deteriorated.

As on Wednesday, the condition of the girls was stable and out of danger. The girls also spoke with the media inside the government hospital, alleging that there was scarcity of water in their hostel, the reason why they had gone to the nearby village. Nagarkurnool DEO Govindarajulu, responding to the incident, said that an investigation would be held regarding the incident and action would be taken accordingly.