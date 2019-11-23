Discom cautions aspirants against job agents

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana cautioned job aspirants against approaching agents for employment at the Discom. Officials said the company would take action against those who seek the assistance of agents before or after the recruitment test.

Officials recently learn about a retired Additional Assistant Engineer, Gokul Shyamsundar, allegedly collecting money from aspirants and promising them with jobs at the discom. The Saifabad police also registered a case against Shyamsundar for collecting money from the aspirants.

Aspirants can call on 040-23431143 or 9440813 884/9440812984 if any agent approaches.

