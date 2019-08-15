Discom staff told to prepare for ‘power week’ in Telangana

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Officials and staff of the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) were asked to prepare themselves for conducting a ‘power week’ as part of the 60-day action plan for village and town development announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy on Thursday said plans should be prepared to add a third and fifth wire where needed on the distribution networks in all villages and towns. He called on officials to study and estimate the electricity load required for street lighting, installation of separate lines for streetlights, inspect and identify low-hanging wires as well as the condition of all electric poles so that repairs can be taken up. He also said attention should be paid to increasing the height of electricity wires, which hang above roads, to enable smooth movement of traffic.

Reddy said all district superintendent engineers should take the responsibilities for these preparations. The TSSPDCL CMD was speaking after hoisting the tricolor at the utility headquarters here in the city. Among other TSSPDCL officials who attended the programme were company directors T Srinivas, K Ramulu, G Parvatham, Ch Madanmohan Rao, S Swamy Reddy and director (Finance) P Narasimha Rao.

