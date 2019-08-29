Discount on fares for AC chair cars soon

By | Published: 6:58 pm

Hyderabad: To improve occupancy and earnings, a discounted fare scheme for AC chair car and executive class sitting accommodation would be implemented from September end by the South Central Railway. The scheme is applicable in Shatabdi, Gatimaan, Tejas, Double-Decker and Intercity trains.

According to SCR, only trains with monthly occupancy of less than 50 per cent in the previous year are eligible for discount. Discount to be offered can be up to 25 per cent of the base fare while reservation fee, superfast charge and GST would be separate.

On the other hand, there is a provision to make catering optional with the discounted fare which could be for the full year, part of the year, monthly or seasonal or for weekdays/weekends, according to a press release.

Accordingly, all zonal railways have been directed by the Commercial Directorate of the Railway Board to review the occupancy of all trains with chair car and executive class seating accommodation by September 30 and take suitable action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter