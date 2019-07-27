Discovering a bygone era

By | Published: 12:50 am 9:29 pm

Kondapaka in Medak district will now have a place of its own in history books with the discovery of relics dating back to the times of Neolithic age, the Vishnukundins and the Satavahans.

The Telangana Jagruthi history wing has found some rock tools belonging to the Neolithic age, relics of Vishnukundin and Satavahana era at the site.

“Some of these were found during digging and farming activities at the place. Rock tools of Neolithic age, bricks of Satavahana and Vishnukundin period, terracotta objects, glass beads, pottery shreds, etc., were found here,” said Ramoju Haragopal, a historian in the team.

Based on their observation, he says that Kondapaka might have been the manufacturing centre of rock tools as the rock here, formed after the cooling down of lava, is ideal to make tools. And just two to three kilometres from the site, there are traces of water flow, rocks and a forest.

The team feels that all these make the place suitable for living and even the early humans might have made the place their home, as the Neolithic age represents the period when humans shifted from hunting to practising agriculture.

Also, the Neolithic period was the first step in human development and these rock tools find an important place in such progress. And it increases the significance of this rock tool manufacturing site.

Tools such as hand axes, double-edged axes for multi-purpose, cleavers, etc., were manufactured here.

“Though there are reports of finding iron tools in Mahabubnagar, discovery of such rock tools is very rare,” said Haragopal.

Hand axes of different sizes ranging from 7 inches to 3.5 inches in height and 4 inches to 2.6 inches in circumference were manufactured at the place.

The cave towards the south of the Kondapaka village, which was home to the early man, is now a temple. And, according to archaeologists, the period from 3000 BC to 1500 BC is considered the Neolithic age.