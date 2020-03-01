Discovering jewels of joy in Dubai

By | Daniel Indrupati | Published: 12:25 am 9:41 pm

Everyone is on a hot pursuit to celebrate vacations in Dubai. What is transforming it into a hot tourist attraction? Well, Dubai is on a fast-track of growth and is rapidly emerging as the global tourist capital. Combination of cultures, diversity of architecture, sleek and massive malls, tourist-friendly hotels, and other uncanny yet captivating features make Dubai vibrant and pulsating with action!

Around 90% of the UAE population comprises expats, and most reside in Dubai, making it a melting pot of diversity. If we glance beyond the ordinary, there is a potpourri of attractions that an avid tourist would happily indulge in.

As a tourist, if you have your eyes peeled for places that do both – delight your soul and elevate your experience – this is the place. Dubai has two different skylines. While one scintillates with its mega structures re-scripting the skyline, the other part, known as Bur Dubai, is restfully calm with boats whizzing past and dancing on waves against the old Dubai backdrop.

Dubai also has stunning range of beaches with sparkling silvery sands and a long coastline. The beaches are a treat to indulge in as the oldies and youngsters emerge to bathe in the bright sunlight. Standing against a blue sky, towering over vast stretches of Jumeirah beach, the Burj al Arab – a seven-star hotel – stands tall, hosting world celebrities.

The shape of this mega structure is similar to a ship’s sail. The star hotel holds many records; it has 24-carat gold gilded interiors and is home to the largest Swarovski crystal ceiling in the world. Burj Khalifa is another interesting tourist spot one shouldn’t miss. The tallest structure could be best viewed from Dubai Shopping Mall and the added thrill is getting up close and witnessing the dancing fountains.

As the fountains jump to life, the night comes alive in its true colours and beauty. Against a haunting Arabic song, the fountains rise and fall to a dancing beat as if they were alive. Burj Khalifa, meanwhile, has its screen lit up with bright LED lights, bringing to life various moments. The entire episode carries a momentous feeling. The whole scene is hip and happening, you can’t believe it’s all over so soon.

Get a taste of Dubai in three days

For those hard-pressed for time and plan to spend three or four days in Dubai, there’s this ‘Full Day Dubai Tour’, ‘Dhow Cruise Dubai Creek’ and ‘Desert Safari’.

The combo gives you insights into Dubai. The ‘Full Day Tour’ is both a delight and a discovery, covering Dubai Museum, Dubai Creek, Bastakiya, visit to Gold and Spice Souk, Jumeirah beach, drive through Burj-al-Arab, Pointe-Grand Atlantis View, drive though Mall of Emirates, Dubai Mall Fountain Show, and Burj Khalifa view.

What further elevates the knowledge and entertaining quotient is a guide who knows how to woo you and offload his knowledge of the city in a charming yet informative way.

Dhow Cruise Dubai Creek

Dhow Cruise is another gem where you could dine the night away while cruising on calm waters. The upper deck and lower deck are elegantly designed for comfort. While you are on cruise, captivating Arabic and Hindi Bollywood songs float in the air. There’s also the ‘Tanoura Dance’ on the deck, lighting up the evening.

The cold and soothing wind sends a delightful tingle along your spine. The vast spread of dishes and the experience of restfully floating on waters for almost 2 hours give a ‘top of the world’ feeling.

Desert Safari

The desert safari is awe-inspiring. It’s a slightly longish drive from hotel to desert with a small break at a lodge-sorta-place, where one could refresh and indulge in quad biking over low and high dunes. But, prepare for the cost for it will pinch your wallet. But the experience will remain unforgettable. But, once you hit the desert, the thrill of dune bashing can’t be put into words. The highs and lows couldn’t be compared to anything else.

The camel rides under the setting sun and oasis of excitement of Dubai’s Tanoura dancing, fire dancing and finally culminating in belly dancing making your eyes pop out.

Gold and Spice Souk (market)

This gold and spice markets have an exotic range of spices and gold. Spices are so pure and virgin; right when you step into the shops to buy, these will have your noses stinging with rich, exotic flavours. There are even live demonstrations to prove the purity of spices.

The gold market which is a few yards away is a two-way street that will have jewellery lovers drooling. The price of gold is constantly changing, the designs, the patterns, the gemstones and everything about the place is too good to be true! It’s a place that must be retained on your itinerary.

