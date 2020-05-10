Discuss Electricity Bill with States after Covid: TN CM to PM

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take all the States into confidence before adopting sweeping changes in the Electricity Act 2003 through the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Palaniswami said such hasty decisions will create hardships to State power utilities and the consumers.

“You are aware that all States are currently pre-occupied with fighting coronavirus pandemic and will therefore, require some time to give their detailed response to the proposed amendments. At the same time, any hasty amendments will put power utilities to trouble as they are going through a severe financial crisis because of the present pandemic,” Palaniswamy wrote, adding: “This is not an appropriate time to bring in such sweeping changes as some provisions of the draft amendment bill are also likely to put the general public also to hardship.”

He urged the Prime Minister to prevail upon the Ministry of Power to keep the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act in abeyance till these are thoroughly discussed with the State governments after the pandemic subsides. “I would like to bring to your kind notice that the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act, for which the Ministry of Power has invited comments from the State governments, require detailed consultations with the State governments and other stakeholders,” he added.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that in his previous letter dated November 12, 2018, he had mentioned that the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill would take away certain powers of the State government and at the same time, seeks to bring significant changes such as separating carriage and content in the distribution sector, which would make the power utilities in the public sector totally unviable.

“The proposed new draft Bill seeks to privatize not just the supply of power to the end consumer through franchisees but to also privatize the entire distribution network, which would be highly detrimental to the State utilities and against public interest,” he said.

Leave free power to farmers to States

Palaniswami said that despite strong reservations expressed by the States, the new draft Bill continues to have provisions for the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of subsidy provided to consumers, particularly in the agricultural and domestic sector. “There would be serious difficulties in implementing DBT in the electricity sector and this would work against the interest of our farmers and domestic consumers,” he said. He reiterated that it has been the consistent policy of his government that farmers should receive free power and it should be left with the State government to decide the mode of payment of such subsidy.

Usurps State’s powers

The proposed amendment bill seeks to take away the power of the State government in deciding the constitution of the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which is against the federal principles of the Constitution, he said. The draft Bill proposes to set up a parallel authority, namely Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority, at the Central level to handle all contractual issues, which was hitherto dealt with by the Central and State Electricity Regulatory Commissions. “This would unnecessarily dilute the authority of the Electricity Regulatory Commissions and needs to be deleted,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister pointed out to the Prime Minister.

