Special vehicle passes to be issued for essential services: Rachakonda CP

Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat conducted a review meeting with essential commodity association office bearers and representatives of the services exempted from locked down here on Wednesday.

During the meet, Bhagwat discussed issues related to supply of essential commodities like pharma, petrol, gas among other essentials. The intent of the meeting was to ensure the essential supply chain was not affected by the lockdown.

Necessary plan for ensuring that social distancing was maintained in various places where the essential supplies have to be delivered was discussed and it was decided that special vehicle passes would be issued by the police.

Earlier in the day, a Police Control Room specifically for the lockdown has been set up to address issues and concerns.

Rachakonda Police helpdesk

Contact nos: Dial-100 / 9490617234

WhatsApp number 9490617111

