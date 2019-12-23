Disha case: AIIMS doctors conclude PME, bodies handed over to families

By | Published: 3:01 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police handed over the bodies of four persons, who were killed in an exchange of fire at Chattanpally in Shadnagar on December 6, to the family members at Gandhi Hospital mortuary in Secunderabad here on Monday afternoon.

A team of forensic doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences conducted second post mortem to the bodies at the mortuary. The doctors will submit a report to the High Court in a sealed cover.

