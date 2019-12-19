Disha case: Cell to monitor ORR mooted

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of the rape and murder at Shadnagar, a series of measures are to be taken up along the Outer Ring Road and its service roads.

At a meeting attended by the officials from the police and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited here on Wednesday, suggestions were made on providing surveillance cameras and improving illumination and security.

During the discussions, suggestions were also made on improving signage, toll free numbers for public assistance and parking lots for vehicles on these stretches. Increasing the police patrol, reviewing the CCTV recordings etc. and an exclusive cell for monitoring the ORR activities to be accommodated in the MTCC Building at Nanakramguda, were the other suggestions.

Harichandana Dasari, Managing Director, HGCL, Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad and Vijay Kumar, DCP Traffic Cyberabad, along with police personnel of Law and Order and Traffic and officials of HGCL, took part in the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.