Disha Case: Justice served, say T’wood celebs

By | Published: 1:23 am 1:25 am

Hyderabad: Justice has been served is how actor Nagarjuna Akkineni responded to the Shadnagar encounter in a tweet early on Friday. And that was the general mood in Tollywood, where most actors repeated, in their versions, that ‘justice is served’.

Some had their own messages, like Sai Dharam Tej who tweeted: “Sister, We couldn’t save you, but justice has been served for you. A big big salute to #TelanganaPolice …May your soul rest in peace.” (sic)

Actor Ravi Teja too had a detailed response: “Serving justice to #Disha doesn’t stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha.”

Allu Arjun tweeted it in bold, ‘Justice Served’, while Nani and Jr NTR too echoed the same. There were others too, from Samantha Akkineni to Nikhil Siddhartha, Anasuya Bharadwaj to Hansika Motwani.

Kajal Aggarwal tweeted “#TelanganaPolice hats off” while Rakul Preet Singh asked this: “How far can you run away after committing a crime like Rape .. #JusticeForPriyankaReddy #Encounter thankyou #Telangana police.”

Hyderabad’s sports superstars too were not silent. Saina Nehwal was among the first, tweeting “Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u.”, while PV Sindhu tweeted that justice has been served and added “May Disha’s soul rest in peace’.

Justice has been served! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 @TelanganaPolice May Disha’s soul rest in peace 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) December 6, 2019

I ❤️ TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution . — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 6, 2019

Existing laws insufficient to protect girls: Pawan

Hyderabad: “The Disha episode is a warning bell for us that the existing laws are not sufficient to protect our girls,” Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said.

Reacting to the encounter of the accused in the ‘Disha’ rape and murder, the actor-turned-politician demanded punishment to rapists in public.

“As wished by the people, instant justice came true in the Disha incident,” he said, adding: “There is anger and outrage when people think of the trauma that Disha went through in the hands of the four accused.”

“We should not consider the Disha incident as a closed chapter. No other girl should face such type of situation. Our Parliament has brought a strong law after the Nirbhaya incident, but there is no let up in atrocities against women.,” he said.

He suggested that a study be taken up of the laws in vogue in other countries. “Intellectuals should come forward with suggestions. There should be instance justice in such cases through courts. The rules must be framed in such a way that the culprits should be punished within 2-3 weeks,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.