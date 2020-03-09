Disha case: Perpetrator’s father dies

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Mahabubnagar: The father of one of the accused in the Disha gang rape and murder case, which sparked nation-wide outrage, died more than two months after he was hit by a car.

The accident occurred soon after his son and three other accused were gunned down in a police encounter on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Kurumaiah (48), father of Chennakeshavulu (A4 in the Disha case), was a resident of Gudigandla village of Marikal mandal in Narayanpet district. He was hit by an Innova on December 26, 2019 — couple of days after his son’s death — while he was returning home from neighbouring Jakllair village on his motorbike. He suffered severe injuries to his head.

The car owner was identified as the sarpanch of Tankara village in Hanwada mandal, whose son-in-law is a DSP posted in Hyderabad. Their family helped cover the medical expenses of Kurumaiah, who was admitted at NIMS for close to 70 days. He was discharged four days ago and breathed his last on Monday afternoon.

Chennakeshavulu’s wife gives birth

On Friday, Chennakeshavulu’s wife gave birth to a girl at the Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. The mother and baby are reportedly in good condition.

For the past couple of months, some media establishments and social organisations were financially supporting the accused’s family through donations.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, too, assured them of depositing Rs 5,000 every month for their daily expenses. He has been tweeting about depositing the money in account of ‘Action Aid for Societal Advancement’.

With Chennakeshavulu and Kurumaiah both passing away in just a matter of three months, the future of Chennakeshavulu’s mother, wife and the newborn baby girl seems uncertain, unless influential persons such as Varma and journalist Uma Sudheer rehabilitate and resettle them.

Meanwhile, the families of the four accused made it clear that Varma cannot make a film on their deceased sons.

