Disha Encounter: Inquiry Commission sittings postponed

Hyderabad: The three-member Inquiry Commission, probing the encounter of four persons accused in the rape and murder of Disha, has postponed its sitting in Hyderabad in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 virus.

The Commission chairman and the two members directed the suspension of the proposed sitting in view of the circulars issued by the Telangana High Court restricting the entry into the court premises and also court hearings. The next date of sitting of the Inquiry Commission will be announced later, an official press release said.

