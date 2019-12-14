Disha forced to drink alcohol before murder: Report

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Toxicology report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has reportedly revealed traces of alcohol in the body of Disha, the Shadnagar rape-murder victim. As part of the investigation, the specimen samples of the victim were collected and sent for examination to the Telangana FSL in Nampally.

According to sources, in the forensic report which was submitted to the Cyberabad police, it was revealed that Disha was forced to drink alcohol before being raped and brutally murdered.

Earlier, the Shadnagar police too in their remand report submitted in the court had said the four suspects had forcibly made the victim consume alcohol, which they had bought for themselves. The FSL report also said that spermatozoa of the four suspects were found on the dupatta of the victim.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter