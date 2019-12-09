Disha Incident: Preserve bodies till Dec 13 in Gandhi hospital, orders HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 4:54 pm 5:47 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered that the bodies of four accused persons in Disha case, killed in an alleged encounter, be preserved in Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad till December 13.

These orders were given while dealing with representation addressed to the Chief Justice on the ‘encounter’ deaths at Chatanpally village. The Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy also asked the government to get the bodies transported to Gandhi Hospital from Mahabubnagr in an airconditioned van.

The Advocate General BS Prasad informed the High Court that the government had followed the procedural guidelines given by the Supreme Court in investigating the encounter deaths following the Disha rape and murder case.

The bench asked the Advocate General whether an FIR had been lodged against the police officers involved in the encounter. The Advocate General replied that while a complaint was registered, law did not require an FIR against the said police officers. The bench was informed that Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General would appear on behalf of the government.

The bench appointed senior advocate and former Advocate General Prakash Reddy as amicus curiae in the matter. On request, and on taking into consideration that similar matters were being heard by Apex Court on Wednesday the bench adjourned the matter to Thursday.

