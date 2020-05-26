Disha Patani turns on her ‘Beyonce vibes’ in new post

By | Published: 2:22 pm

Disha took to Instagram, where she is seen dancing on the latest hit track “Savage”. She is seen flaunting her waistline in a grey crop top and yoga pants. To complete her look she sports a baby pink baseball cap.

“Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge,” she wrote.Disha’s friend and rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna took to the comment section and dropped a few fire emojis.Her sister Khushboo Patani wrote: “Bravooo”.Actor Elli Avram said: “This is Savage”.

Singer Siddharth Mahadevan commented: “Killed it Dishhh.. Watching her live was just insane na?”Disha’s new release “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, starring Salman Khan, was to be this year’s big Eid release. However, the film has been pushed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

She also has “Ek Villain 2” coming up.