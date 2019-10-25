Disha Patani’s first look from KTina

By | Published: 9:27 pm

The shooting of Disha Patani’s next film KTina has kickstarted and the first look of the actor is out.Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.In the first look, Disha is donning a number of rings and bracelets – substantiating that she will be playing the role of a superstitious girl. Patani will be seen playing the role of a small town Punjabi girl.

This is the first time the ‘Bharat’ actor and producer Ekta Kapoor will be collaborating.The flick will be directed by Ashima Chibber, produced by Ekta and written by ‘Dream Girl’ fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Ekta Kapoor also shared the first look on her Instagram and captioned the picture, ” KTINA ka sab ko ‘JAI MATA DI’! (she used to b TINA ab KTINA as K suits her …her Astro said )but yaaaar who wears so many rings???? @dishapatani As never before #favscript #shootbegins” The actor was last seen in ‘Bharat’ opposite Salman Khan.