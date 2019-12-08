Disha’s kin slams NHRC probe into encounter

By | Published: 1:27 am 1:30 am

Hyderabad: The parents of the Shadnagar rape-murder victim have found fault with the visit of the seven-member National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team to probe the killing of the four rape suspects early on Friday. “When the police clearly said that the four were killed in an exchange of fire, why does the NHRC wanted a probe into the killings” they asked.

They also questioned the NHRC’s response to the encounter and asked whether the human rights of their daughter did not matter since there was no such response from the Commission at the time of the brutal rape and murder.

“It is up to the NHRC to decide on whose human rights were violated,” family members of the victim said.

Teach men to behave instead of telling women what not to wear: CP

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Saturday said that instead of telling women what to wear and what not to wear, men should be taught how to behave. And this is the responsibility of the family, the Commissioner said while addressing a gathering of representatives of FM Radio stations from the city. Pointing out that the police had taken up several initiatives for the safety and security of citizens, especially women, children and the elderly, he said each incident of crime made the will of the police stronger to fight harder and to prevent them from repeating besides ensuring all culprits were brought before the law.

The Commissioner said that advertisements which commodify the female body was spreading a wrong message in society. “We have to figure out what fuels these things and it is the collective responsibility of the society,” he said. Anjani Kumar also pointed out that the Hyderabad City Police has a very robust system of Dial 100 supported by a fleet of 122 patrol cars moving on the streets round the clock. This was supported by more than 400 Blue Colt motorcycle patrol teams with the response time between 8 to 10 minutes.

Stating that FM Radio stations were helpful in spreading news of traffic jams and road closures during bandobust and other events, the Commissioner asked the radio representatives to promote the Dial 100 facility and HawkEye application. Meanwhile, the city police have identified as many as 65 locations where there is inadequate illumination and efforts are on to illuminate them with the co-ordination of other departments.

Change needed in thinking, attitude of people

Karimnagar: Speakers at a conference on ‘violence against women’ said change in public was not possible using laws and imposing punishments. There should be change in the thinking and attitude of the people. As part of a 15-day-long worldwide programme ‘violence against women’ from November 25 to December 10, Sakhi, One Stop Centre, organised a conference at Satavahana University on Saturday.

Participating as chief guest in the programme, District Revenue Officer, Pravinya said teasing girls or women in public places was not proper. Youths should not force girls for dating if the later was not interested.

Parents and people should develop an attitude that both men and women were equal, she said and emphasised the need to educate rural and slum dwellers. CEO of Bhumika, an NGO, Kondaviti Satyavathi said that people found guilty must be punished but people should not take laws into their hands.

University Register, U Umesh Kumar said people had thought that a lot of change would be taken place after Nirbhaya incident but in vain. There should be change in thinking and attitude of the people, he added. District Welfare Office Sharadha, District Marketing Officer Padmavathi and others participated in the meeting.

