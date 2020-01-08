Dishonouring tricolour: Advocate lodges complaint in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: A city-based advocate on Wednesday lodged a complaint at the Gandhinagar police station against persons who took part in the Million March on Decemkber 28, 2019 for allegedly dishonouring the national flag and promoting hatred between different communities.

In his complaint, K Karunasagar, president, Hindu Sangathan and an advocate, alleged that during the Million March, he noticed a few persons holding the national flag with Arabic language inscriptions instead of the Ashok Chakra symbol. He alleged that this attracted the provisions of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act 1971 and demanded action.

The advocate also alleged that a few persons made banners that hurt the religious sentiments of a particular community and demanded the police invoke Section 295 A and 153A of the IPC against the persons after identifying them. He also demanded action against one person who allegedly used ‘unparliamentarily words’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When contacted the Gandhinagar police said they had received the complaint and were investigating.

